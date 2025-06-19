wrestling / News
WWE Announces Three New TV Tapings In Brooklyn, Newark and Philadelphia
WWE has announced three new TV taping with episodes of RAW and Smackdown in Brooklyn, Newark and Philadelphia.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
WWE® HEADED TO NEWARK, BROOKLYN & PHILADELPHIA WITH RAW & SMACKDOWN THIS SUMMER
Tickets On Sale Friday, June 27 at 10am ET/7am PT Via Ticketmaster.com
Friday Night SmackDown to Emanate from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 1 Ahead of First-Ever Two-Night SummerSlam®
June 19, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced three new editions of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown across Newark, Brooklyn and Philadelphia this summer, highlighted by SmackDown on Friday, August 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, a day before the first-ever two-night SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium.
Individual event tickets will go on sale starting Friday, June 27 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com. Presale for individual event tickets will begin Wednesday, June 25 at 10am ET/7am PT.
Friday, August 1 – Newark, New Jersey – SmackDown Prudential Center
Monday, August 4 – Brooklyn, New York – RAW – Barclays Center
Monday, August 18 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – RAW – Wells Fargo Center
Tickets for SummerSlam, which takes place Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3, can still be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com.