WWE News: ThunderDome Open For Raw, JJ Dillon Appears On Briscoe & Bradshaw’s Show
June 24, 2021 | Posted by
= Registration is open for the ThunderDome for next week’s Raw. WWE announced that registration is now open for Monday’s show, and you can do so here.
– The latest episode of Gerald Briscoe and JBL’s Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw is online, with special guest JJ Dillon. You can see the video below:
