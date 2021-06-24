wrestling / News

WWE News: ThunderDome Open For Raw, JJ Dillon Appears On Briscoe & Bradshaw’s Show

June 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw ThunderDome

= Registration is open for the ThunderDome for next week’s Raw. WWE announced that registration is now open for Monday’s show, and you can do so here.

– The latest episode of Gerald Briscoe and JBL’s Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw is online, with special guest JJ Dillon. You can see the video below:

