WWE News: Tiffany Stratton Retains Women’s Title On Smackdown, Tag Title Match Ends In DQ

– Tiffany Stratton remains you WWE Women’s Champion, defeating Nia Jax on this week’s Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Stratton defeat Jax in a Last Women Standing match to retain the title.

Stratton’s title reign stands at 176 days, having won it from Jax on the January 3rd episode of Smackdown when she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase.

– The Wyatt Sicks battled for the WWE Tag Team Championships on Friday’s show, but the match ended in DQ after Los Garza and DIY got involved. The match was ultimately thrown out after Los Garza nailed Angelo Dawkins. After the match, Los Garza, DIY, the Motor City Machine Guns, and Fraxiom all got involved in the brawl, which ended with the Street Profits standing tall.