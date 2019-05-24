wrestling / News
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Says He Misses ‘Sports Entertaining,’ Lio Rush Set For MCW Show

– Tommaso Ciampa posted to Twitter talking about missing wrestling as he works toward his return to the ring. You can see his post below, in which he talks about missing wrestling and his NXT Championship:
I miss Sports Entertaining.
I miss Goldie.
Every. Single. Day.
🖤💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/VyQNZwYlBN
— CIAMPA (@ProjectCiampa) May 23, 2019
– Maryland Championship Wrestlingh has announced that Lio Rush is returning for a signing appearance on June 1st for a show that benefits MCW star The Bruiser in his battle with leukemia. It will be Rush’s first appearance for MCW since he signed with WWE.
You can find out more about the show here.
