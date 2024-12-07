WWE Says Tonga Loa, Bronson Red & Jimmy Uso Out With Injuries Suffered At Survivor Series

Tonga Loa, Bronson Reed, and Jimmy Uso are out indefinitely after suffering injuries at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. WWE announced on Smackdown that Tonga Loa suffered a torn bicep, while Reed and Uso suffered broken feet at the show. All three men are out indefinitely, with Loa having undergone surgery and Reed set to do so next week.

The three were part of the main event WarGames match at the PPV in which the OG Bloodline and CM Punk defeated the New Bloodline and Bronson Reed.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Loa, Reed and Uso on quick and full recoveries.