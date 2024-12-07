wrestling / News
WWE Says Tonga Loa, Bronson Red & Jimmy Uso Out With Injuries Suffered At Survivor Series
Tonga Loa, Bronson Reed, and Jimmy Uso are out indefinitely after suffering injuries at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. WWE announced on Smackdown that Tonga Loa suffered a torn bicep, while Reed and Uso suffered broken feet at the show. All three men are out indefinitely, with Loa having undergone surgery and Reed set to do so next week.
The three were part of the main event WarGames match at the PPV in which the OG Bloodline and CM Punk defeated the New Bloodline and Bronson Reed.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Loa, Reed and Uso on quick and full recoveries.
Bronson Reed, out with broken foot. Surgery planned for next week.
Tonga Loa, torn bicep, had surgery.
Jimmy Uso, broken toe. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/2xMXbDcKoz
— Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) December 7, 2024
More Trending Stories
- JBL Recalls WWE Internally Seeing SmackDown As The B-Show To Raw
- More Backstage Details on Ryan Nemeth’s Complaint Against AEW, Incident With CM Punk
- Tommy Dreamer Thinks WWE NXT Is Relying Too Heavily on Finishes With Interference
- Maven Says Steroids Were Not To Blame For Chris Benoit Tragedy, Says Benoit’s Crimes Are ‘Unforgivable’