WWE News: Top 10 Royal Rumble Winners Challenging Champions, New Merchandise

January 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The latest episode of WWE Top 10 looks at Royal Rumble winners challenging champions. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Watch The Undertaker, Becky Lynch, John Cena and more Royal Rumble Match winners challenge World Champions at WrestleMania (and one time on Raw).”

– WWE Shop has added new merchandise for Ronda Rousey and Shane McMahon, both of whom returned at the Royal Rumble. You can see the merch at the links.

