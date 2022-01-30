wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Royal Rumble Winners Challenging Champions, New Merchandise
January 30, 2022 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE Top 10 looks at Royal Rumble winners challenging champions. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Watch The Undertaker, Becky Lynch, John Cena and more Royal Rumble Match winners challenge World Champions at WrestleMania (and one time on Raw).”
– WWE Shop has added new merchandise for Ronda Rousey and Shane McMahon, both of whom returned at the Royal Rumble. You can see the merch at the links.
