WWE News: Tribute Video For Sid Vicious, Pete Dunne & Jey Uso Advance In IC Title Contenders Tournament

– WWE released a tribute video for the late Sid “Vicious” Eudy. You can see the tribute video below for Eudy, who passed away on Monday at the age of 63.

WWE remembers the life and legacy of Sid Eudy. pic.twitter.com/KAmGnqIcXu — WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2024

– Pete Dunne & Jey Uso moved on in the Intercontinental Championship #1 Contenders Tournament on Raw. Dunne defeated Kofi Kingston and Karrion Kross to advance, while Dunne beat Xavier Woods and The Miz:

JEY USO ADVANCES IN THE IC TITLE TOURNAMENT 🔥 ONE STEP CLOSER TO SINGLES CHAMPION. YEET 🗣️#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/xxvKABIo6B — TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) August 27, 2024