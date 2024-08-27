wrestling / News

WWE News: Tribute Video For Sid Vicious, Pete Dunne & Jey Uso Advance In IC Title Contenders Tournament

August 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sid Vicious Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a tribute video for the late Sid “Vicious” Eudy. You can see the tribute video below for Eudy, who passed away on Monday at the age of 63.

– Pete Dunne & Jey Uso moved on in the Intercontinental Championship #1 Contenders Tournament on Raw. Dunne defeated Kofi Kingston and Karrion Kross to advance, while Dunne beat Xavier Woods and The Miz:

