WWE News: Triple H Comments On Smackdown in MSG, WWE Biography Clip

– Triple H posted to his Twitter account on Saturday to comment on WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden for Smackdown. The iconic New York City venue hosted Friday’s episode, and The Game wrote:

“Every time @WWE comes to @TheGarden, all the memories come back… and this one will always be at the top of the list. Moments like these are what our business is all about.”

– WWE posted a clip from tonight’s Biography: WWE Legends episode on The Steiner Brothers, with Scott Steiner talking about Bron Breakker: