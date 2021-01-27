WWE News: Updated Lineup For The Bump, Superstar Spectacle Recap Video

– WWE has an updated lineup for this week’s The Bump with Santino Marella, RJ City, and more. Tomorrow’s episode will also feature Charlotte Flair, Dakota Kai, and Barstool Sports’ Brandon Walker. It airs at 10 AM ET on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms:

Get ready to LAUGH as the incredible @milanmiracle joins us tomorrow on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/2O2Uw5yBqj — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 26, 2021

#RoyalRumble always has surprises and we've got a SURPRISE return on #WWETheBump! You asked for more @RJCity1, you got it!! 😊 See you all tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET on @WWENetwork & @WWE Digital Platforms. pic.twitter.com/FegaTqApoR — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 26, 2021

– WWE posted a video recapping the events of the WWE Superstar Spectacle, which you can check out below. Our own Ian Hamilton’s review of the show is here.