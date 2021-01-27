wrestling / News

WWE News: Updated Lineup For The Bump, Superstar Spectacle Recap Video

January 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE The Bump

– WWE has an updated lineup for this week’s The Bump with Santino Marella, RJ City, and more. Tomorrow’s episode will also feature Charlotte Flair, Dakota Kai, and Barstool Sports’ Brandon Walker. It airs at 10 AM ET on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms:

– WWE posted a video recapping the events of the WWE Superstar Spectacle, which you can check out below. Our own Ian Hamilton’s review of the show is here.

