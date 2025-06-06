WWE Reportedly Considering Veteran Announcer For Worlds Collide

The Wrestling OBserver Newsletter reports that WWE has been considering bringing in a veteran announcer for Worlds Collide, which happens tomorrow in Los Angeles. There has been talks of bringing on Mike Tenay, but it’s unknown if he was actuatlly contacted. He’s currently not scheduled for the show. However, AAA English language annnouncers Joe Dombrowski and Larry Dallas are also not scheduled for the show. The plans for the announce team have been kept quiet.

Tenay started his announcing career back in 1994 with AAA When Worlds Collide.