WWE News: Wade Barrett To Fill In For Pat McAfee On Raw, Aalyah Mysterio Appears On Smackdown

– Wade Barrett will be taking Pat McAfee’s spot on commentary for a week on next Monday’s WWE Raw. As previously reported, McAfee is set to miss Monday’s show due to the college football National Championship game. Friday night’s episode of Smackdown saw Barrett say that he would be filling in for McAfee for next Monday’s show.

– Aalyah Mysterio made her first appearance on WWE Smackdown in a while, appearing in the audience on Friday’s show. Aalyah was in the audience to see her dad Rey battle Kevin Owens. Owens picked up the win.

Aalyah had a run on WWE TV when she was part of a storyline romance with Buddy Murphy, now Buddy Matthews in AEW. She also appeared on the July 25th, 2022, episode of Raw.