Backstage Update on Natalya and Alexa Bliss Being Flown to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown, Government Went Back and Forth With WWE on Allowing Women’s Match

– As previously reported, Natalya and Alexa Bliss joined the flight to Saudi Arabia with WWE talent in the hopes they were going to work a match at the Super ShowDown event. Before the show started, reports indicated that the women were going to the country with the hopes they would be cleared by the Saudi government to allow the match. However, it appears government officials apparently changed their minds on approving it later.

Today’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio show talked about Bliss and Natalya flying out for the event and never getting used. Meltzer noted that the decision went “back and forth” on the match, and it couldn’t be advertised in case there was a snag that ultimately blocked the match in the end, which would make WWE “look really, really bad.”

Meltzer added: “For whatever reason, they thought they were going to get it done, enough to fly Alexa Bliss and Natalya over there. And they flew them over there, and not only were they not allowed to wrestle, but they were not allowed to be on the show, say that they’re going to be someday able to wrestle, anything. So, yeah, that’s what happened there.”

WWE Super ShowDown 2019 was held yesterday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The event was broadcast live on the WWE Network.