WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Raw

Becky Lynch & Lita will get their s WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match on next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network next Monday:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Damage CTRL vs. Becky Lynch & Lita

* Asuka vs. Carmella

* Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven

* Brock Lesnar is challenged to appear and respond to Omos’ challenge for a WrestleMania match

* Miz TV