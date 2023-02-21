wrestling / News

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Raw

February 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 2-27-23 Image Credit: WWE

Becky Lynch & Lita will get their s WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match on next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network next Monday:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Damage CTRL vs. Becky Lynch & Lita
* Asuka vs. Carmella
* Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven
* Brock Lesnar is challenged to appear and respond to Omos’ challenge for a WrestleMania match
* Miz TV

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading