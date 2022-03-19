WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match At WrestleMania 38 Turned Into Fatal Four-Way

Another team has joined the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 38. On Friday’s episode of Smackdown, Sonya Deville added Natalya and Shayna Baszler to the match, making it a Fatal Four-Way bout after the two beat up Sasha Banks, Naomi, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan during their tag match against each other.

Queen Zelina and Carmella will defend their titles against the teams of Natalya & Baszler, Banks & Naomi, and Ripley & Morgan at the PPV, though the night has yet to be determined. WrestleMania 38 takes place on April 2nd and 3rd from Dallas and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have an updated lineup for the PPV after tonight’s Smackdown ends.