WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Finals Set For Raw

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament finals are set for next week’s episode of Raw. Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah defeated Sonya Deville and Natalya after the latter team won a Fatal Four-Way Second Chance match to earn a spot in the semifinals on Friday’s episode of Smackdown.

Rodriguez and Aliyah will now face IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the finals on Monday’s episode of Raw for the titles.