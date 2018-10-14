WWE News: Two World Cup Qualifying Matches Set for Raw, Nikolai Volkoff Remembered on his Birthday, and Women of NXT Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas

– WWE has officially announced two new WWE World Cup qualifying matches for tomorrow night’s edition of Raw in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Drew McIntyre will face Seth Rollins and Deam Ambrose will face Dolph Ziggler. The winners of those two matches will join Kurt Angle, John Cena, Randy Orton, and Jeff Hardy in the WWE World Cup. Two more slots would then be left open.

– WWE released an instagram post, remembering the late Nikolai Volkoff for his birthday today. Today would’ve marked his 71st birthday. Volkoff sadly passed away last July.

– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video featuring artist Rob Schamberger creating a new painting for the women of NXT. You can check out the new video in the player below.