WWE Worried That Summerslam Will Be Cancelled, Thunderdome Return Expected

According to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, there is growing concern in WWE that Summerslam will be cancelled and they will be forced to return to the Thunderdome. New cases of COVID are going up thanks to the Delta variant and the amount of people who still aren’t vaccinated. Due to this, both AEW and WWE have been discussing backup plans in case states begin to restrict mass gatherings again.

Internally, WWE expects that they will have to go back to the Performance Center or possibly the Thunderdome within a couple of weeks. They believe that Summerslam will be cancelled and they won’t be on the road in four weeks or so. Some are worried about “how they will be able to proceed in a non-contained environment.”

While the company doesn’t expect lockdowns, they are expecting bans on mass gatherings in the next few weeks.