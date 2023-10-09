wrestling / News
WWE News: Xavier Woods & Tyler Breeze Play Games Before Fastlane, Mia Yim Plays Call Of Duty
October 8, 2023 | Posted by
– The latest UpUpDownDown video has Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze playing games before Saturday’s WWE Fastlane PPV. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Join Austin Creed and Tyler Breeze as they dive into some games before all of the action gets underway at #WWEFastlane!”
– In other WWE-related gaming news, Mia Yim posted her latest gameplay stream playing Call of Duty:
