WWE News: Xavier Woods & Tyler Breeze Play Games Before Fastlane, Mia Yim Plays Call Of Duty

October 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Xavier Woods WWE Crown Jewel Image Credit: WWE

– The latest UpUpDownDown video has Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze playing games before Saturday’s WWE Fastlane PPV. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Join Austin Creed and Tyler Breeze as they dive into some games before all of the action gets underway at #WWEFastlane!”

– In other WWE-related gaming news, Mia Yim posted her latest gameplay stream playing Call of Duty:

