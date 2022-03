wXw 16 Carat Gold Night One Results: First Round Matches, Shotgun Title Vacated

wXw held night one of its 16 Carat Gold tournament last night at Turbinenhalle 1 in Oberhausen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deutschland. It will be available on wXwNOW. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Absolute Andy was unable to attend the shows due to illness. The wXw Shotgun title was vacated and a new champion will be crowned on night two.

* Hektor Invictus def. Ninja Mack and Norman Harras and Oskar and The Rotation

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Robert Dreissker def. Fuminori Abe

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Cara Noir def. Vincent Heisenberg

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Peter Tihanyi def. Aigle Blanc

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2022 First Round Match: LuFisto def. Dennis Dullnig

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Marius Al-Ani def. Michael Knight

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Maggot def. Ace Romero

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Shigehiro Irie def. Senza Volto

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Jonathan Gresham def. Bobby Gunns