wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament Day Two Results: Quarterfinal Matches, More

The second day of the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament took place in Oberhausen, Germany on Saturday, featuring the quarterfinals and more. You can see results below, per Fightful:

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2020 Quarter Final Match: Cara Noir defeated Jeff Cobb

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2020 Quarter Final Match: Eddie Kingston defeated The Rotation

* Marius Al-Ani defeated Daniel Makabe

* Jay-AA Tag Team Experten Wild Card Gauntlet Match: The Young Guns (Ethan Allen & Luke Jacobs) defeated Avalanche & Black Taurus and Chris Ridgeway & Scotty Davis and DJ Hyde & Levaniel and Julian Pace & Puma King and Leon van Gasteren & Lucky Kid and Norman Harras & TARIK

In the first match of the Gauntlet @julian__pace teams with @PumaKingOficial. Their opponents, @Real_Luckykid & Leon van Gasteren. Let the games begin. #wxw16Carat pic.twitter.com/Fiq0BUmWwL — wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) March 7, 2020

Talk about a dream debut… @LukeJacobs00_YG & @EthanAllen_YG have won the Jay-AA Tag Team Experten Wildcard Gauntlet Match in front of 1.600 fans at #wXw16Carat tonight and earned a shot on the wXw tag titles. PC @OliRingside pic.twitter.com/KfWdf7vpYc — wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) March 7, 2020

* Alexander James defeats Alpha Kevin (w/Melanie Gray)

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2020 Quarter Final Match: Mike Bailey defeated Bandido

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2020 Quarter Final Match: Jurn Simmons defeated Shigehiro Irie

* wXw Unified World Wrestling Title Vs. wXw Career Match: Bobby Gunns defeated David Starr to retain the title