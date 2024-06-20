wrestling / News

The Wyatt Sick6 Cut the Lights Today on The Pat McAfee Show

June 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw 6-17-24, Wyatt Sick6 Uncle Howdy's Brood Image Credit: WWE

– The Pat McAfee Show had a creepy, eerie ending today. It appears the mysterious group from last Monday’s WWE Raw, known as the Wyatt Sick6, targeted Raw broadcaster Pat McAfee next. Today’s Pat McAfee Show concluded with McAfee and guest Jack Carr noticing something happening off-camera. The lights then cut to black.

It’s unknown what happened after the lights cut. You can view the clip from The Pat McAfee Show below:

