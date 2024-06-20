The Wyatt Sick6 Cut the Lights Today on The Pat McAfee Show

– The Pat McAfee Show had a creepy, eerie ending today. It appears the mysterious group from last Monday’s WWE Raw, known as the Wyatt Sick6, targeted Raw broadcaster Pat McAfee next. Today’s Pat McAfee Show concluded with McAfee and guest Jack Carr noticing something happening off-camera. The lights then cut to black.

It’s unknown what happened after the lights cut. You can view the clip from The Pat McAfee Show below: