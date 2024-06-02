– As previously noted, WWE Superstar Xavier Woods was in attendance and backstage at last night’s MLW Battle Riot VI event. YouTuber Chris Denker, aka Chris Danger, appeared during the Battle Riot match, interacting with the likes of Minoru Suzuki. Xavier Woods later chimed in on the moment later via social media.

Speaking on the moment, Woods wrote, “We got Chris Danger getting beat up by Minoru Suzuki before we got White Chicks 2. The universe is a wild place! (Proud of my guy!)” Woods and Chris Danger have appeared in videos together in the past. You can view Woods’ comment on the match below: