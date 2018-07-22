Xavier Woods, Ember Moon, Brennan Williams and Tyler Breeze Play D&D in New UpUpDownDown Series

– UpUpDownDown has joined the world of Dungeons & Dragons streamed games. Xavier Woods’ YouTube channel has posted the first episode of their new series “Rollout,” which features Woods, Ember Moon, Tyler Breeze and Brennan Williams in a Fifth Edition D&D game, with Arthur Wright serving as the Dungeon Master for the game.

The game is set in Faerun, the default D&D setting for Fifth Edition (better known as Forgotten Realms), and utilizes the “Lost Mines of Phandelver” module. Woods is playing a Tabaxi named Sasha, while Woods plays a Eladrin rogue named Kaliopi. Williams is a Dragonborn named Sirias and Breeze plays a half-orc wizard named Turok.