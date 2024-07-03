– During today’s edition of WWE Speed, Xavier Woods beat Nathan Frazier to earn a shot at the WWE Speed Title. After the match, Woods cut a promo on why he needs to become Speed Champion to define his WWE legacy. You can view that clip and some highlights below:

Xavier Woods on securing a title shot: “You know your boy does not lose in tournaments. I just became the number one contender for the Speed Championship. Some of you might be wondering what that even means. The Speed Championship is another championship that WWE has to offer. You become champion, you make more money. You become champion, that is how you build your legacy. Yes, I am a tag team specialist. Yes, I am a member of the greatest tag team to ever exist in this industry.”

On why he needs to be Speed Champion: “Yes, but the problem that I’ve had for years, for 11 years, the 11 years since I’ve been on the main roster, to be exact, is that I have been unable to hold a singles championship. So for me, this is just not a championship to parade around on Twitter, to parade around in the back and show everybody how cool I am. This is a championship that will help me begin to define my legacy. It’s soon about to be the era of Xavier Woods.”

Woods will challenge reigning WWE Speed Champion Andrade on Friday, July 5.