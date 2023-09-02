wrestling / News

WWE News: Xavier Woods Cosplays Willy Wonka At DragonCon, NXT Level Up & Smackdown Lowdown Highlights, Mia Yim Plays More Dead Space

September 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Xavier Woods is at DragonCon this weekend, where he and his friends are cosplaying Willy Wonka characters.

– Here are highlights from today’s episode of the Smackdown Lowdown:

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT Level Up:

– Mia Yim plays more Dead Space in her latest video.

Mia Yim, NXT Level Up, The SmackDown Lowdown, Xavier Woods

