WWE News: Xavier Woods Cosplays Willy Wonka At DragonCon, NXT Level Up & Smackdown Lowdown Highlights, Mia Yim Plays More Dead Space
– Xavier Woods is at DragonCon this weekend, where he and his friends are cosplaying Willy Wonka characters.
#WillyWonka #DragonCon pic.twitter.com/VQ5ZYgR0uJ
— Austin Creed 🚶🏿♂️DragonCon (@AustinCreedWins) September 2, 2023
– Here are highlights from today’s episode of the Smackdown Lowdown:
– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT Level Up:
– Mia Yim plays more Dead Space in her latest video.
