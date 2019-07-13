WWE News: Xavier Woods Teases Triple H on UpUpDownDown, Mickie James Misses Being in the Ring, Full Sheamus vs. Kofi Kingston Match Video

– Xavier Woods shared a video on Instagram this week, making the push for his UpUpDownDown channel to reach two million subscribers. His Instagram clip teased a video with Triple H for when the channel reaches that milestone. You can check out that clip with a Triple H appearance below.

– Mickie James shared a post on Instagram this week, noting that she misses being in the ring and looks forward to getting back. James wrote, “It’s #throwbackthursday time! I sure am missing the ring right now. Can’t wait to be back. What’s your favorite Mickie moment? #wwe #champion #womenofwrestling”

– WWE released a full Extreme Rules 2011 match video featuring Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus. The match is for the US title. You can check out the full match below.