Xavier Woods vs. Dijak Headlines Latest WWE Speed
June 19, 2024 | Posted by
The latest episode of WWE Speed is online, with Xavier Woods battling Dijak in a #1 contenders tournament. The tournament also features Akira Tozawa vs. Nathan Frazier next week, and the winners of that match will face Woods for a title shot. The current champion is Andrade, who won it last week.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!
Who will advance in the #WWESpeed No. 1 Contender Tournament? Will it be @AustinCreedWins or @DijakWWE ? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NtiUSLf1nt
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2024
