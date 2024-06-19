wrestling / News

Xavier Woods vs. Dijak Headlines Latest WWE Speed

June 19, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The latest episode of WWE Speed is online, with Xavier Woods battling Dijak in a #1 contenders tournament. The tournament also features Akira Tozawa vs. Nathan Frazier next week, and the winners of that match will face Woods for a title shot. The current champion is Andrade, who won it last week.

