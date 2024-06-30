Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross Set For This Week’s WWE Raw

Xavier Woods and Karrion Kross will do battle on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced on Sunday that the two feuding stats will face off on Monday’s show, as you can see below.

The updated card for Raw, which airs Monday night live on USA Network, is:

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Ilja Dragunov

* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile

* Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Karrion Kross vs. Xavier Woods