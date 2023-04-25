Xavier Woods Says He “Will Become A Singles Champion”

Xavier Woods is currently focused on his potential as a singles competitor, according to a video the wrestler posted to Twitter today (via Fightful). Woods took some time to acknowledge the possibility of the New Day moving to a different WWE brand due to the impending WWE Draft, as well as listing the various singles titles for which he feels he is a justifiable contender. You can find a few highlights from Woods’ statements and watch the original video clip below.

On his future intentions despite the upcoming WWE Draft shake-up: “Last Friday night on SmackDown, I had a match for the Intercontinental Championship with ‘The Ring General’ Gunther. Since you don’t see that title anywhere on me right now, you can guess the outcome. Do I want another shot? Of course. Am I going to get another shot? I have no idea but that’s not due to lack of skill or effort. That’s because this Friday night, the WWE Draft kicks off, and I have no idea what show Kofi and I are even going to end up on, but one good thing that came out of last Friday is that I had the chance to remind every single member of the WWE Universe that I have the ability to go toe-to-toe with any of our current champions.”

On his credentials as a singles competitor: “Rollcall, I have gone toe-to-toe with our current Tag Team Champions, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. I just went shot-for-shot with the most dominant Intercontinental Champion that we’ve had in recent memory, ‘The Ring General’ Gunther. I am one of two men to go the distance with our reigning and defending [Undisputed WWE Universal Champion] Roman Reigns, and I actually have yet to have the pleasure of being one on one in the ring with our current United States Champion, Austin Theory. Don’t even get me started on the fact that Triple H just unveiled a brand new Heavyweight Title. So what I’m trying to say is that regardless if I end up on Raw or SmackDown, Xavier Woods has options, and I will become a singles champion. It might not be today, and it might not even be tomorrow, but eventually, Xavier Woods wins.”