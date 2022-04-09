wrestling / News
XFL Facing Possible Legal Action For New Logo
As we previously reported, the XFL debuted a new logo and gear earlier this week, with a new approach to football. However, they may have to change the logo again, as they might face possible legal action. A media and commerce company founded by Olympic athletes Sue Bird, Chloe Kim, Simone Manuel and Alex Morgan say the logo is too similar to their brand ‘Togethxr’.
Bird wrote: “Well doesn’t this looks familiar.”
Morgan added: “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, I guess? Shout out to my team at @togethxr for creating a bad ass brand name, logo, and background story that resonates for so many.”
Bird’s fiancee and soccer star Megan Rapinoe added: “Welp. This is awkward. Only thing @TheRock and @XFL2023 are gonna be cookin up is a response to the Cease and Desist and an ENTIRE new brand ID. @togethxr got this on 🔒 boys.”
Well doesn’t this looks familiar 🧐🥸@XFL2023 @togethxr @TheRock pic.twitter.com/MDv77qypYE
— Sue Bird (@S10Bird) April 7, 2022
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, I guess? 🤦♀️
Shout out to my team at @togethxr for creating a bad ass brand name, logo, and background story that resonates for so many 👀 https://t.co/QP6f0cGU3h
— Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) April 8, 2022
Welp. This is awkward. Only thing @TheRock and @XFL2023 are gonna be cookin up is a response to the Cease and Desist and an ENTIRE new brand ID. @togethxr got this on 🔒 boys. pic.twitter.com/klItJO2fJ5
— Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) April 8, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE Main Roster Talent Earn At least $250,000 Annually, According to Triple H
- Becky Lynch, Joey Janela & More Comment on Tony Khan’s Statement About Anti-AEW Bots
- Cody Rhodes Was Expecting Mixed Reaction At WWE WrestleMania 38, Talks Seth Rollins Match
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon & Donald Trump Storyline At WWE WrestleMania 23, What Trump Was Like Backstage