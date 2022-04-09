XFL Facing Possible Legal Action For New Logo

As we previously reported, the XFL debuted a new logo and gear earlier this week, with a new approach to football. However, they may have to change the logo again, as they might face possible legal action. A media and commerce company founded by Olympic athletes Sue Bird, Chloe Kim, Simone Manuel and Alex Morgan say the logo is too similar to their brand ‘Togethxr’.

Bird wrote: “Well doesn’t this looks familiar.”

Morgan added: “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, I guess? Shout out to my team at @togethxr for creating a bad ass brand name, logo, and background story that resonates for so many.”

Bird’s fiancee and soccer star Megan Rapinoe added: “Welp. This is awkward. Only thing @TheRock and @XFL2023 are gonna be cookin up is a response to the Cease and Desist and an ENTIRE new brand ID. @togethxr got this on 🔒 boys.”

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, I guess? 🤦‍♀️

Shout out to my team at @togethxr for creating a bad ass brand name, logo, and background story that resonates for so many 👀 https://t.co/QP6f0cGU3h — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) April 8, 2022