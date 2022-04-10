wrestling / News
XFL Hit With Legal Notice Over Logo
April 10, 2022 | Posted by
The XFL has officially been issued a legal notice by media and commerce company TOGETHXR over their logo. As noted yesterday, the company’s new logo drew criticism from Olympic athletes Sue Bird, Chloe Kim, Simone Manuel and Alex Morgan, who founded TOGETHXR and noted the logo’s similarity to their own.
The company issued the notice on Friday, as you can see below. The Instagram statement reads:
“Too often the work and creativity of women is overlooked and undervalued.
“Diversity and equality are the norm around here. We’re thrilled to see the XFL embrace inclusivity but this rebrand ain’t it.
“We’ve issued a legal notice and will continue to protect the important work we’re doing.”
