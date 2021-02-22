wrestling / News

WWE News: Young Rock Premiere Repeat Airing After Raw, Straight Up Steve Austin Airing Later

February 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Young Rock

– USA Network is set to give fans who missed NBC’s Young Rock premiere another chance to see it tonight. The cable network is set to air the pilot episode tonight after Raw in an encore airing. As previously reported, the show got off to a very good start for the season with a 1.0 demo rating and over 5 million viewers, with a Thursday repeat airing doing a 0.3 and 1.803 million viewers.

– In related news, tonight’s episode of Straight Up Steve Austin featuring comedian Bert Kreischer is being delayed to 11:30 PM ET/PT tonight to accomodate the Young Rock replay.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Straight Up Steve Austin, WWE, Young Rock, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading