WWE News: Young Rock Premiere Repeat Airing After Raw, Straight Up Steve Austin Airing Later

– USA Network is set to give fans who missed NBC’s Young Rock premiere another chance to see it tonight. The cable network is set to air the pilot episode tonight after Raw in an encore airing. As previously reported, the show got off to a very good start for the season with a 1.0 demo rating and over 5 million viewers, with a Thursday repeat airing doing a 0.3 and 1.803 million viewers.

– In related news, tonight’s episode of Straight Up Steve Austin featuring comedian Bert Kreischer is being delayed to 11:30 PM ET/PT tonight to accomodate the Young Rock replay.