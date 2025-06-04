wrestling / News
Yuka Sakazaki Set to Return To TJPW For Texas Event Next Month
June 4, 2025 | Posted by
Yuka Sakazaki is set to return to TJPW next month as she will apepar at their Texas event on July 13. TJPW is running three events in the state from July 10-13. There will be shows at POST Houston on July 10 and 11. The July 13th event will be in Forney.
Sakazaki last wrestled for TJPW back in January. That’s also when she last wrestled for AEW, which will be in the state for All In that same weekend.
[IT'S OFFICIAL]
Surprise!
Yuka Sakazaki will be on the TJPW Dallas show!
What an exciting return!
🇺🇸TJPW LIVE in Dallas
Sun. July 13, 12:30pmhttps://t.co/fslDASt3E5
*Yuka will only be on the Dallas show; she will not be appearing on the Houston show.#tjpw #tjpwUSA #AEW pic.twitter.com/3qmuUcqPn8
— TJPW 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) June 4, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Joaquin Wilde Pulled From WWE X AAA Worlds Collide Match, Lince Dorado Steps In
- More Details On Jayden Steele’s Arrest On Domestic Violence Charges
- Elayna Black Reveals That She Spoke to CM Punk Immediately After Her WWE Release
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Possibility of Vince McMahon Buying Back WWE