Yuka Sakazaki Set to Return To TJPW For Texas Event Next Month

Yuka Sakazaki is set to return to TJPW next month as she will apepar at their Texas event on July 13. TJPW is running three events in the state from July 10-13. There will be shows at POST Houston on July 10 and 11. The July 13th event will be in Forney.

Sakazaki last wrestled for TJPW back in January. That’s also when she last wrestled for AEW, which will be in the state for All In that same weekend.