Zack Clayton Says He Keeps In Touch With AEW, Talks Comparisons to The Miz

Zack Clayton recently weighed in on his AEW appearances and status, as well as comparisons to The Miz due to his appearances on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Clayton spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:

On comparisons to The Miz due to his being on Jersey Shore: “I feel like the people I speak to now get me. They understand me. Getting the others who don’t understand me to understand is a challenge. I was a professional wrestler first. That was my first love for seven years before other things. That’s what I want to do. That’s still in me. That’s my goal. The other things help. You can do other things outside of wrestling and still be successful. He used it the other way. He was on TV first and became a wrestler. I was and am a wrestler first. I always tell people that. It’s always what I want to be and focus on.”

On his appearances on AEW TV: “When there is availability, I’ll go down [to Jacksonville]. I still keep in touch with them all the time. I’m looking to go down as soon as possible and solidify something more solid because they are great and treat me very well and are great guys. When I do business with somebody, that’s all I care about. Are they good people? Money is money. TV, all that stuff doesn’t matter unless you’re treated right by people. They do that for me.”

On keeping busy during the pandemic: “Our relationship developed into a much bigger thing and a more important part of my life. We were able to stay busy. We had skeleton crews shoot the show because we were still working whenever we could at the house. We’re doing home videos and things like that. It gave me a chance to expand my home gym. I wasn’t going to gyms, so I had to make do with what I had here. I have a pretty good facility in the basement in the house. So I don’t have to go back to the gym.”

On J-Woww helping him expand his name value and business: “Jenni, and I might be a little biased, but I think she is the one from the Jersey Shore cast that has taken that and evolved it into so much more. She has helped me tweak ideas and come up with ideas that I did not have. New ways to do things. She has helped me a lot, especially branding. Getting myself out there. She helped me become not so introverted. It’s weird because she is a very introverted person. She helped me break out, which was a very good thing. You can never stop marketing and branding and selling in my opinion. She helps me a lot, and I`m very grateful for that.”