Zack Clayton Says That He’s Officially Signed To AEW
Zack Clayton is officially on the AEW roster, revealing on this week’s Dark that he’s signed to the company. On this week’s episode of the YouTube show, Clayton appeared in a video where he revealed that he’s signed with the company.
Clayton said, per Fightful:
“The landscape of AEW has changed indefinitely, and that’s because I’ve officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling. Let me tell you what that means for you: number one, you’re gonna respect me, and you’re gonna worship the ground that I stand on. Number two, I’m gonna do whatever I wanna do around here, and I don’t care who likes it or not. All of a sudden, everyone wants to play ‘tough guy’ around here. Everybody’s a tough guy. So if everyone’s so tough, then how about someone steps up and challenges ‘The Reality?’ But I’m not so sure that’s gonna happen. So until then, how about I remind everybody of the newest and biggest new sign-on to AEW, ‘The Reality’ Zack Clayton.”
#TheReality @zackclayton has a very important message here on #AEWDark!
▶️ https://t.co/dEEpCh2GXR pic.twitter.com/GMs4ynXpOe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2022