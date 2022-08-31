wrestling / News
Zack Clayton on His Signing Status With AEW, Relationship With Tony Khan
– During a recent interview with Wrestlezone, wrestler Zack Clayton discussed his current status with AEW. Earlier this month, he faced Hook for the FTW Title on AEW Rampage, losing in quick fashion. He later worked another set of AEW Dark tapings the following week.
Zack Clayton stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “I was at the ‘Dark’ tapings in Orlando. I’m on the road full-time with AEW and I am booked for … until something happens.” He continued, “But, the point is to be on the road full time and I have a great relationship with Tony Khan, QT Marshall, and we stay close in conversation and there’s plans ahead and we’re going to have to keep watching for that.”
You can also check out 411’s own exclusive interview with Clayton on his AEW in-ring debut against QT Marshall and more RIGHT HERE.
