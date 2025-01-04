Zack Sabre Jr. Hopes His Hair Color Is His Only Regret In Current NJPW Run

Zack Sabre Jr. says he hopes the only regret he ends up having about his NJPW run is bleaching his hair. The IWGP World Heavyweight Champion recently spoke with NJPW in a video on their YouTube channel and discussed his current run and his choice to bleach his hair blonde.

“Hopefully, the only thing I regret about this period when I look back in the future and be like, why did I have bleached blonde hair for so long?,” Sabre said with a laugh (per Fightful). “I’ve done this for almost two years now, and sometimes I wake up and look in the mirror and be like, ‘What am I doing?’ But then I also look back at my brown hair, I think, ‘What a boring bastard.’”

He continued, “Maybe in two or three years time, I’ll have even more exciting hair. Maybe I have a mid-career crisis and just shave my head off when I lose the championship. I think my head’s too small. I think I’d look ridiculous with a bald head. There’s my motivation for after the two Tokyo Domes. I have to keep the belt so that I don’t have to shave my head in shame when I lose the championship.”

Sabre will defend his title against Shota Umino at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19.