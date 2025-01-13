Zack Sabre Jr. Reflects On Facing Ricochet At Wrestle Dynasty

Zack Sabre Jr. battled Ricochet at Wrestle Dynasty last weekend, and he shared his thoughts about the match in a new interview. Sabre defeated the AEW star on last Sunday’s crossover show, and he was asked about the match in an interview with Pep Talks

“Yeah, well, Bryce Remsburg is here,” Sabre began (per Fightful). “I wish Bryce was the referee just because then it would have really felt like a Chikara or PWG match, having him there. Yeah, I mean, it’s very, it’s a special to be… the first time myself and Ricochet wrestled was in a leisure center in England. In front of 100 people or something. Then subsequently wrestled in Germany, in other parts of England. The first time I ever went to Australia, I even saw him twice. We wrestled on both coasts of the US, Evolve and PWG. Then we crossed over in New Japan for a little bit.I joined New Japan in 2017, he was here for a little bit, but then, he moved on to WWE.”

He continued, “I think it’s quite rare to be able to have a moment like that with someone that you’ve got, you know, a lot of wrestling history with. I think he’s better than ever. I think we’re a similar age, but I mean, he doesn’t look like he’s slowed down at all. Well, I felt that, because I couldn’t even get in the fucking ring or take my jacket off. Yeah, I think to be two foreigners to main event the Tokyo Dome is obviously, historic. So it’s nice to be able to share that moment with someone that you’ve traveled the world with. He didn’t stab me with scissors so that that was a relief.”

Sabre is the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and defended his title against Shota Umino at Wrestle Kingdom the night before Wrestle Dynasty.