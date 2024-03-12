Zack Sabre Jr. Takes Shots At Ren Narita Ahead Of New Japan Cup Match

Zack Sabre Jr. will face Ren Narita in the next round of the New Japan Cup, and he had some strong words for his opponent after Monday’s show. Narita defeated Taichi to advance to face Sabre in the tournament, and Sabre commented on the upcoming match and more in a backstage promo. You can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On the New Japan Cup: “It’s not even started for me yet. There were two things that I was really looking forward to. Sadistically, a TMDK battle between Mikey Nicholls would have been very interesting in the New Japan Cup. I faced Shane Haste in the G1. That can’t happen. The other match that I was most excited about was finally facing my Dangerous Tekkers tag team partner, still one of my closest friends in Japan, Taichi. I think that would have been an incredible bout.”

On facing Narita: “Instead, we’ve got the Caravan of Twats, the Gazebo of Cunts. The House of — it’s not torture, is it? [Nicholls asks who’s they’re torturing] I mean, it’s undeniable, it’s the audience. Ren-Ren, do you want revenge from the Tokyo Dome a year ago, when I became the first New Japan World Television Champion, joined TMDK, and had a magnificent bloody year? This year’s getting better because I’m gonna win the New Japan Cup for the third time and finally get the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. First step, Ren, is taking you and your gaggle of buffoons down.”