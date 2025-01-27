In an interview with Casual Conversations (via Fightful), WWE ID prospect Zayda Steel spoke about training with Natalya and commented on what she learned from the WWE veteran.

Zayda Steel said: “Well, for one, I was able to quit my regular job, and now wrestling is my full-time job, so that’s at the top, as well as being able to train with Natalya. I can’t even put that into words, because I grew up watching Total Divas and obsessing over her and her family,” said Steel. “I’ll say this, I learned the most and felt the most comfortable in that Dungeon. Obviously, when I first went there, I was shy, but she is so sweet, and definitely brought a lot of confidence out of me. Even as simple as, like, we were all, like, working on heat, and she stopped us and was like, ‘Hey, I need you guys to find your inner ‘Fuck You.’ All those bad words and negativity that you read on social media. Yeah, I want you to feel it.’ She even used Ahante Thee Adonis as an example. She was like, ‘Hey, he went from this, and now, look, he’s consistently used on TV.’ So she just used him as an example, as in, to show that find your inner ‘Fuck you.’ Keep going and sometimes, you do have to listen to and you do have to feel the negativity. I definitely would say I just loved working with her and TJ as well. I also trained with Pete Dunne, as well.”