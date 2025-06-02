Zelina Vega Weighs In On Her Friendship With Rhea Ripley

Zelina Vega recently riffed on her friendship with Rhea Ripley, joking that Ripley is obsessed with her. Vega was on Ring The Belle and had a tongue in cheek response when asked about her friendship with her fellow WWE star.

“She’s into Dragon Ball, yeah,” Vega said when asked if their anime connection brought them closer (per Fightful). “That’s her jam. I don’t know. I wouldn’t even say we’re friends.”

She continued, “I don’t know. I mean, I think we just mess with each other so much. But there’s a whole study on that actually, where people — it’s like, if you’re friends with somebody that messes with you the most, it means you guys are going to stay loyal to each other and be really tight for a while. And that’s why when we see each other, we’re like, ‘Hey, bitch!’ Like, all the time. It’s so aggressive every time we see each other. She’s my neighbor, bro. She lives literally across the street from me. Yeah, that’s how much she is obsessed with me.”

Vega is the current WWE Women’s United States Champion on Smackdown.