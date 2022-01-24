wrestling / News
Zicky Dice Files Files Trademark For Outlandish Paradise
January 24, 2022
Zicky Dice has filed to trademark his new show, Zicky Dice’s Outlandish Paradise. Fightful reports that Dice filed a trademark application on January 19th for the name, using the category of “electronic transmission and streaming of digital media content for others via global and local computer networks.”
You can see the description below. The first Zicky Dice’s Outlandish Paradise streamed on Twitch on January 15th.
Mark For: ZICKY DICE’S OUTLANDISH PARADISE trademark registration is intended to cover the category of electronic transmission and streaming of digital media content for others via global and local computer networks.
