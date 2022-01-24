Zicky Dice Files Files Trademark For Outlandish Paradise

Zicky Dice has filed to trademark his new show, Zicky Dice’s Outlandish Paradise. Fightful reports that Dice filed a trademark application on January 19th for the name, using the category of “electronic transmission and streaming of digital media content for others via global and local computer networks.”

You can see the description below. The first Zicky Dice’s Outlandish Paradise streamed on Twitch on January 15th.