Zoe Lucas Set To Return at RevPro Live in London 92 Against Safire Reed
December 24, 2024
– Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) announced today that Zoe Lucas will make her in-ring return on Sunday, February 2 at Live in London 92. Lucas will face Safire Reed at the event.
This will be Lucas’ first match in RevPro since summer 2021. It will also be her first match since November 2022. You can view the announcement below:
SUNDAY FEBRUARY 2ND
229, LONDON
For the first time since the summer of 2021, former British Women's Champion: ZOE LUCAS steps back into a RevPro ring when she goes one on one with SAFIRE REED
Individual Tickets: https://t.co/JD44DGwhjw
Season Tickets: https://t.co/zW0lapaU4c pic.twitter.com/oTWDCxtjRh
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) December 24, 2024
