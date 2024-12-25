wrestling / News

Zoe Lucas Set To Return at RevPro Live in London 92 Against Safire Reed

December 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
RevPro Live in London 92 - Zoe Lucas Image Credit: RevPro

– Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) announced today that Zoe Lucas will make her in-ring return on Sunday, February 2 at Live in London 92. Lucas will face Safire Reed at the event.

This will be Lucas’ first match in RevPro since summer 2021. It will also be her first match since November 2022. You can view the announcement below:

