Zoey Stark Starts Her Road to Recovery

– Zoey Stark has begun her road to recovery after recently suffering a devastating knee injury. She shared an image of her leg in a brace and cast earlier today on her Instagram Stories. The caption reads, “Road to recovery starts now! Day 1.”

As noted, Stark suffered a terrible knee injury during her match last week on WWE Raw. It’s likely she will be out for the rest of the year. You can view the image she shared on Instagram below: