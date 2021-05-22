Zombies at WrestleMania Backlash Reportedly Earned WWE Over $1 Million

– According to a report by Dave Meltzer with F4WOnline.com (as initially reported by Ringside News), WWE President Nick Khan brokered a seven-figure deal with Warner Bros. for the Army of the Dead sponsorship and Zombie Lumberjack Match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Per the report, WWE sources confirmed that the sponsorship deal netted the company more than $1 million to have the zombies appear at WrestleMania Backlash. The opening intro video for the show was narrated by the film’s star, Dave Bautista (aka former WWE Superstar Batista), and it also featured clips from the movie (see below).

Army of the Dead is streaming now on Netflix.