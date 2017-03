– Asuka once again worked main roster live events over the weekend, teaming with Becky Lynch and Tamina against Natalya, Carmella and Alexa Bliss. Many have speculated that she will be called up after WrestleMania, but Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio (via wrestlinginc.com) that she is scheduled to be in NXT for a while. She defends her NXT title against Ember Moon at “Takeover: Orlando” this weekend.