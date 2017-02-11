Chris Jericho and Chavo Guerrero Jr both announced on Instagram that Chavo Guerrero Sr. has passed away at the age of 68. Guerrero was the oldest son of Gory Guerrero and the brother of Mando, Hector and Eddie Guerrero. The cause of death is said to be liver cancer after being diagnosed in January. He had a run in several territories and promotions, appearing for NWA, AWA, Lucha Underground and even WWE, where he became the oldest Cruiserweight champion ever under the name Chavo Classic.

