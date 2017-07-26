Csonka’s NXT Review 7.26.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Ember Moon defeated Lei’d Tapa @ 1:20 via pin [NR]

– The Velveteen Dream defeated Cezar Bononi @ 1:40 via pin [NR]

– Kassius Ohno defeated Hideo Itami @ 7:40 via DQ [**½]

Ember Moon vs. Lei’d Tapa : Lei’d Tapa worked for GFW and had a short TNA run; I’ve never thought very highly of her work. She is the niece of The Barbarian. Tapa attacks with a lariat at the bell and tosses Moon across the ring. Headbutts by Tapa follow and she takes some time to celebrate. Moon battles back, hits the tornado suplex and followed with the dropkick, superkick and forearm smash. The eclipse followed Moon picks up the win. Ember Moon defeated Lei’d Tapa @ 1:20 via pin [NR] Moon wins to maintain her momentum ahead of the expected rematch with Asuka. Really good and quick win for Moon here.

– Post match, Moon demands a rematch with Asuka at Takeover: Back to Brooklyn again, for the third time. She will give Asuka all the competition she desires. She is ready to defeat the undefeated, but is Asuka ready for her?

– We get a video package on Aleister Black.

– Sanity interrupts the Authors of Pain’s scheduled squash match. They briefly brawl and the Authors get the upper hand, and Nikki Cross as to hold Kilian Dane back because the big hoss was not done fighting just yet.

– We get another video package for the Street Profits. These have been fun.

– Bononi’s win over Almas is recapped as well as Almas’ attack from last week. Earlier today, No Way Jose arrived at Full Sail and was confronted by Zelina (Thea Trinidad). She informs Jose that he made a mistake and got into something he has no business being involved in. Zelina proclaims that Jose lit a fire under Almas’ ass and that Jose won’t be dancing out of it.

The Velveteen Dream vs. Cezar Bononi : Dream attacks with knees and strikes to begin. He beats down Bononi in the corner, but Bononi fires back with kicks and rights. The atomic drop and drop kick follow. The Michinoku driver follows for 2. Dream escapes a pop up powerslam, and hits the Finlay roll and finishes Bononi with the top rope elbow drop. That’s that. The Velveteen Dream defeated Cezar Bononi @ 1:40 via pin [NR] Velveteen Dream wins another short match, keeping his momentum as the latest new toy in NXT. Again, he looks to be working the gimmick well, but it’s hard so see exactly how good he is in these short matches. But I’ve heard positive reviews of his live event work.

– The Velveteen Dream is interviewed, but is not impressed with the interviewer. He will not give an interview in front of the “ugly NXT universe.”

– William Regal announces that Ember Moon will in fact get her rematch with Asuka at Takeover: Back to Brooklyn again, for the third time.

-Drew McIntyre is here to give one of his rah-rah promos he’s been cutting for the past few years. He thanks those who have supported him since the beginning, and knows that nothing is owed to him and that he has to earn what he wants. He was once the chosen one, and he expected things to be given to him but he was blinded and entitled. He failed by not working hard. But now he feels he’s the hardest working man in the world now, and hates Roode’ entitled attitude. This isn’t Roode’s NXT, because “you aren’t NXT… WE ARE NXT!” Yay fiery babyface Drew.

– We get another video package on Aleister Black.

– Next week…

– Also next week, Bobby Roode responds to McIntyre.

Hideo Itami vs. Kassius Ohno : They lock up and Ohno looks to work the arm and ground Itami. Itami rolls out, and then attacks with kicks and they trade forearms. Ohno lays in chops, but fires away with kicks again. Ohno takes him down, hitting the basement dropkick and covering for 2. Ohno then kicks Itami on the face, but Itami cuts him off in the ropes, works him over and hits the guillotine leg drop as Ohno was trapped in the ropes. Post break, and Itami takes control with kicks and a knee drop, covering for 2. More kicks by Itami follow, the neck breaker connects and Itami covers for 2. He then grounds Ohno with a chinlock. Itami then lays in more kicks, controlling with ease. Ohno fights to his feet, lays in some chops. Itami hits the tornado neck snap, but then jumps off the top into chops by Ohno. Ohno runs through a kick, hitting kicks, knees and a shining wizard. Ohno hits the cyclone kick and that gets 2. The senton follows for another 2. Itami avoids the corner attack, hits the fisherman’s suplex and hits the corner dropkick to a downed Ohno. Itami looks for the GTS, Ohno escapes and as he goes for the rolling elbow, Itami kicked him square in the nuts. Kassius Ohno defeated Hideo Itami @ 7:40 via DQ [**½] This was a perfectly fine match, but really lacked fire. The DQ is fine, due to the post match and Itami finally snapping and fully turning heel.

– Post match Itami beats down Ohno in the corner, heel turn activated. Itami then hits a GTS, and then another and Ohno is down. Itami teases leaving, but returns, hitting Ohno with the GTS on the steps.

– Asuka returns next week.

– End scene.

