– WWE posted the following news today, revealing that David Otunga’s Raw debut as an announcer will be delayed due to an outside film project…

SmackDown LIVE’s David Otunga moved to the Raw announce desk in the Superstar Shake-up Monday night — swapping places with Team Red’s Byron Saxton — but the former WWE Tag Team Champion’s debut alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves will be delayed for six weeks, as he has been cast in the lead role of a new action franchise, WWE.com has confirmed.

Otunga’s latest film endeavor leaves a temporary vacancy on the Raw commentary team. Who will serve as his replacement?

Stay with WWE.com as more information becomes available on both David’s new movie role and the immediate future of the Raw announce team.