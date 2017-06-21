– The Fight Network has announced that it will carry New Japan Pro Wrestling’s G1 Special Night One from Long Beach, California on July 1st. The show will air live in the US on AXS TV and will stream on New Japan World as well.

* IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Cody Rhodes

* IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: The Guerillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) vs. War Machine (Ray Rowe & Hanson)

* IWGP U.S. Championship First Round Match: Tetsuya Naito vs Tomohiro Ishii

* IWGP U.S. Championship First Round Match: Kenny Omega vs. Michael Elgin

* IWGP U.S. Championship First Round Match: Jay Lethal vs. Adam Hangman Page

* IWGP U.S. Championship First Round Match: Juice Robinson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, KUSHIDA, Jay White & David Finlay vs. Yoshitatsu, Billy Gunn, Yohei Komatsu & Sho Tanaka

* Jushin Liger, Volador Jr, Dragon Lee & Titan vs BUSHI, EVIL, SANADA & Hiromu Takahashi